Saga plc (SAGA.L) (LON:SAGA) Shares Gap Up to $247.20

Saga plc (SAGA.L) (LON:SAGA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $247.20, but opened at $258.80. Saga plc (SAGA.L) shares last traded at $257.56, with a volume of 720,740 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Saga plc (SAGA.L) from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Saga plc (SAGA.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £361.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 244.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.10.

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, holiday, and holiday home insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Saga plc (SAGA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga plc (SAGA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.