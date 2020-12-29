SafeCoin Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $570,314.80 and approximately $34.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,523.29 or 1.00325301 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00029739 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00020119 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.26 or 0.00390572 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00511311 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00144228 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

