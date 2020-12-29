Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Safe has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. Safe has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $103,507.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000941 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 193% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

