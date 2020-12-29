Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 555,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 234,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.23.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $129.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe Bulkers stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Safe Bulkers worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

