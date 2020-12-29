Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,000 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CSFB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,783.16 ($23.30).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,285 ($16.79) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.62 billion and a PE ratio of -5.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,262.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.31%.

In related news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 10,048 shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99). Also, insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

