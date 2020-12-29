Rotten (ROT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $215,277.48

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Rotten token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $215,277.48 and $1,293.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rotten has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00043118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00286171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00028382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $565.68 or 0.02125242 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

ROT is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 47,842,614 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars.

