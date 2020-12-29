Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Sunday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $210.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $178.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,390,500. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.