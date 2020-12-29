ROOBEE 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $160,159.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $160,159.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00043128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00287977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00029265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.47 or 0.02126306 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,135,294,997 tokens. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

