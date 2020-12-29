Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) (CVE:RKR) Trading 15.6% Higher

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) (CVE:RKR) traded up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.52. 277,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 206,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The stock has a market cap of C$36.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28.

Get Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) alerts:

In other news, Director John Martin Mirko purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,113,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,048,915.47. Insiders bought a total of 246,000 shares of company stock worth $63,993 in the last 90 days.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.