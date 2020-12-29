& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 20,533 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,533 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.89, for a total value of $2,646,498.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,981,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,450,904.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 14,084 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.67, for a total value of $1,699,516.28.

On Monday, November 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,299 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $5,160,374.82.

On Friday, October 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,101 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $1,666,740.08.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.61. The stock had a trading volume of 170,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.98 and a beta of 0.64. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $134.52.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,382,000 after buying an additional 190,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,049,000 after buying an additional 326,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,991,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,804,000 after buying an additional 143,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

