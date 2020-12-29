Ripio Credit Network Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $19.01 million and $485,377.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.