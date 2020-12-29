RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of REI.UN stock opened at C$17.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 278.69. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

