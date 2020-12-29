Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,122.69 ($66.93).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,645 ($73.75) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Shares of RIO traded up GBX 77.39 ($1.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,651.39 ($73.84). The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,946. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,185.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,800.17. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,771 ($75.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The company has a market capitalization of £70.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

