Richard Barnett Sells 300,000 Shares of St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Stock

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Senior Officer Richard Barnett sold 300,000 shares of St-Georges Eco-Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 850,000 shares in the company, valued at C$102,000.

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05.

Get St-Georges Eco-Mining alerts:

About St-Georges Eco-Mining

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Iceland. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, lithium, and base and energy metals, as well as platinum group metals. It holds interests in the Julie project located in the Manic Complex, Quebec; the Lithium property located in Quebec; Le Royal property located in north of Val d'Or, Quebec; and Ungava property located in Ungava Bay region, Quebec.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for St-Georges Eco-Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St-Georges Eco-Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.