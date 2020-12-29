Richard Barnett Sells 300,000 Shares of St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Stock

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Senior Officer Richard Barnett sold 300,000 shares of St-Georges Eco-Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 850,000 shares in the company, valued at C$102,000.
St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05.
About St-Georges Eco-Mining
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for St-Georges Eco-Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St-Georges Eco-Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.