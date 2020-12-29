RH (RH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

RH (NYSE: RH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/10/2020 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $473.00 to $562.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $450.00 to $480.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/10/2020 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $400.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $390.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $435.00 to $520.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – RH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $476.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RH’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been benefiting from its strength of the multi-channel platform and membership model enabled it to engage with customers virtually and not chase demand through promotions. The company’s core RH business, solid performance of new galleries, along with continued expansion of RH Hospitality despite adverse macro trends is encouraging. Also, its strategic initiatives to evolve RH from a home furnishings retailer to a luxury lifestyle brand over time will drive growth. Looking ahead, RH expects to reach 20% adjusted operating margin in fiscal 2020 with mid-single digit revenue growth. However, lower outlet and restaurant sales still remain a drag. Low inventory and supply chain disruptions, along with lower outlet sales are near-term headwinds.”

11/24/2020 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $380.00 to $450.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $530.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:RH traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $450.24. 19,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,537. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.37. RH has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $494.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in RH by 2,612.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,652,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

