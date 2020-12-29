Revelo Resources Corp. (RVL.V) (CVE:RVL) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Revelo Resources Corp. (RVL.V) (CVE:RVL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.18. Revelo Resources Corp. (RVL.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 6,600 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.57 million and a PE ratio of 11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.27, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.

Revelo Resources Corp. (RVL.V) Company Profile (CVE:RVL)

Revelo Resources Corp. acquires and explores for precious and base metals in Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Loro project, which covers an area of 4,800 hectares; Las Pampas project that covers an area of 21,800 hectares; Victoria Sur project covering an area of 6,600 hectares; Orca project covering an area of 5,400 hectares; Montezuma project, which covers an area of 16,300 hectares; Calvario project covering an area of 6,900 hectares; and Mirador project covering an area of 7,700 hectares located in Northern Chile.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Revelo Resources Corp. (RVL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelo Resources Corp. (RVL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.