Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Plans $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Republic Services has raised its dividend by 25.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Republic Services has a dividend payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Republic Services to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

RSG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,804. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.23.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

