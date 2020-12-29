Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $707.11 Million

Analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to post sales of $707.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $702.61 million to $710.90 million. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $667.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCII. Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCII traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 19,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,263. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $41.42.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

