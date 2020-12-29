ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Shah Capital Management Sells 1,864,266 Shares

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Shah Capital Management sold 1,864,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $18,978,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of ReneSola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $6,347,405.82.

NYSE:SOL opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $476.13 million, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.57. ReneSola Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ReneSola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

