Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.57 and last traded at $31.70. Approximately 42,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 131,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $514.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.10.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

