Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $128.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Regal Beloit's shares have outperformed the industry. In the quarters ahead, it is likely to benefit from business-restructuring initiatives, reorganization actions (80/20), cost-saving measures and supply-chain efforts. Also, its commitment toward rewarding shareholders handsomely boosts its strength. For fourth-quarter 2020, the company predicts earnings of $1.46-$1.66 per share, reflecting 25% (at the mid-point) growth year over year. In the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have been raised for 2020 and 2021. However, its exposure to international markets and persistent forex woes as well as adverse impacts of divestitures remain concerning. Also, seasonality is expected to impact the company’s heating, ventilation, air conditioning (“HVAC”) and pump businesses in fourth-quarter 2020.”

RBC has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.88.

Shares of RBC stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $122.68. 2,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $124.82. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.85 and a 200-day moving average of $100.17.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $758.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBC. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 7.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,311,000 after buying an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 174.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 99.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 38.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

