Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Regal Beloit has raised its dividend payment by 24.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Regal Beloit has a payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Regal Beloit to earn $5.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

NYSE:RBC opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.17. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $758.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

