Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Redwood Trust worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 800,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 544,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Redwood Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,629,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 182,949 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,228,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 1,258.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 147,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

RWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of RWT opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $991.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.