Redcape Hotel Group (RDC.AX) (ASX:RDC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Redcape Hotel Group (RDC.AX) (ASX:RDC) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.36.

About Redcape Hotel Group (RDC.AX)

Redcape Hotel Group, a hospitality company, owns and operates hotels in Australia. It operates 32 hotels in New South Wales and Queensland, as well as 23 bottle shops, four motels, and The Australian Brewery. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

