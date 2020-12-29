Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NICE (NICE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NICE (NASDAQ: NICE):

12/28/2020 – NICE was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/18/2020 – NICE was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – NICE was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $334.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.

12/9/2020 – NICE was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

12/1/2020 – NICE was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/25/2020 – NICE was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/19/2020 – NICE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

11/19/2020 – NICE was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/13/2020 – NICE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $250.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – NICE had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – NICE had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – NICE had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – NICE was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/12/2020 – NICE was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $261.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

11/12/2020 – NICE had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $265.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2020 – NICE was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/3/2020 – NICE is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.26. The stock had a trading volume of 397,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,621. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 90.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

