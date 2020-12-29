Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Starbucks (SBUX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX):

12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $110.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $101.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $94.00 to $102.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $86.00 to $100.00. They now have an "equal weight" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $101.00.

12/7/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $88.00 to $101.00. They now have a "neutral" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/4/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $112.00.

12/3/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $101.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $90.00 to $94.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.56. 249,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,703,515. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $123.40 billion, a PE ratio of 95.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 997,976 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $73,442,000 after buying an additional 198,055 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 718.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,609 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,428 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 291,286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $21,436,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

