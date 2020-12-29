Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.32. Ready Capital posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE RC traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $705.35 million, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,545,000 after purchasing an additional 621,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 529,320 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 465,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 355,214 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,862,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

