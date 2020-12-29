Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 103.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter.

RYAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 49,175 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $404.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 3.67.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

