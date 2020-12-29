Raise (RAISE) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 46.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Raise has a market capitalization of $64,209.83 and approximately $190.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raise has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00027401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00141464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00205121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.26 or 0.00600949 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00324795 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00019398 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00055441 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

