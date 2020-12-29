Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.89

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $27.89, with a volume of 7 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDWR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Radware had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Radware by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after buying an additional 80,781 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Radware by 3.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Radware by 14.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Radware by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Radware by 106.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 82,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

