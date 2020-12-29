Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.89

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $27.89, with a volume of 7 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDWR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Radware by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after buying an additional 80,781 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Radware by 3.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Radware by 14.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Radware by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Radware by 106.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 82,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.
About Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)
Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
