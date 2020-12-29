Quasarcoin (QAC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.67 Million

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $14,765.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded up 136.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000789 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

