Quasarcoin Price Tops $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $14,765.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded up 136.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000789 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

