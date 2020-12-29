QuarkChain (QKC) Market Cap Tops $32.29 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $32.29 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $51.55 and $13.77.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00042803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00287296 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016088 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00028480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.50 or 0.02111710 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $7.50, $51.55, $10.39, $24.68, $32.15, $20.33, $24.43, $13.77, $33.94, $50.98 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.