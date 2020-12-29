Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.19 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00008245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $213.31 million and $301.72 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000390 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,031,764 coins and its circulating supply is 97,512,344 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

