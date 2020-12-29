Qredit Market Capitalization Tops $2.23 Million (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Qredit has a market cap of $2.23 million and $78.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. In the last week, Qredit has traded up 1,078.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qredit alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000420 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001396 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000404 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Qredit Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.