QLC Chain (QLC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.43 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Bitbns and Binance. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $129,290.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00024497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00142277 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00206301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.75 or 0.00598463 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00330465 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018718 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00055117 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Binance and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

