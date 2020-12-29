QASH Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.79 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One QASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and $400,410.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00043264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00289080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00028639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.23 or 0.02141254 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

