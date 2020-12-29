Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.21 Million

Brokerages expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to post $106.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.94 million. Q2 posted sales of $86.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $403.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.59 million to $404.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $487.94 million, with estimates ranging from $482.71 million to $497.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

QTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point started coverage on Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $238,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $974,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $11,378,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,048 shares of company stock valued at $27,639,780 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,873,000 after acquiring an additional 413,446 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,229,000 after purchasing an additional 144,368 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,212,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Q2 by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 751,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,562,000 after purchasing an additional 73,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.72 and its 200 day moving average is $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Q2 has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $130.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.57.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

