Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.14. Purple Innovation reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRPL. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,023. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -244.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Legg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,980 shares in the company, valued at $408,505.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,248 shares of company stock worth $860,292 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 77.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 2,581.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.