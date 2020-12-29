PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $28.21. 551,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 907,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

In other PubMatic news, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $19,504,820.00. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

