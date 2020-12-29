Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $31,000 Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Livent were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Livent by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Livent by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Livent by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Livent by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

LTHM opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Livent’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

