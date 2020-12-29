ProxyNode Price Reaches $0.0002 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 53.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $44,556.83 and $296.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 178,501,209 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

