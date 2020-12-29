ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.19. 7,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 70,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56.

Get ProShares Short Financials alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares Short Financials by 3,335.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 242,985 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Financials by 425.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 48,845 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Financials during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Financials during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000.

ProShares Short Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services economic sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), credit card insurers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.