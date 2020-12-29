PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Stock Rating Lowered by Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRGX. B. Riley downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

PRGX opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $180.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. PRGX Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.59 million. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, analysts expect that PRGX Global will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PRGX Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 142,058 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 467.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 134,200 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 19.9% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

