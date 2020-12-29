PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRGX. Barrington Research raised their price target on PRGX Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered PRGX Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. PRGX Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of PRGX Global stock opened at $7.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. PRGX Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. PRGX Global had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.59 million. Analysts forecast that PRGX Global will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PRGX Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PRGX Global by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PRGX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRGX Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

