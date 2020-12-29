PressOne One Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,865.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One PressOne token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PressOne has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. PressOne has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $27,865.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00043341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00289814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00028793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $570.57 or 0.02137250 BTC.

PressOne Token Profile

PressOne is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PressOne is press.one . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars.

