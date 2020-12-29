Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PFBC. B. Riley upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $49.54. 67,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $745.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

