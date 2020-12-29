Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

BPOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Popular stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.13. 4,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,879. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.22. Popular has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.31 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Popular will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 1,794.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,483,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,366 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Popular by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,985,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,023,000 after acquiring an additional 917,286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 811,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,436,000 after acquiring an additional 487,572 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,211,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 420.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 176,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

