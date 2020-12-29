Pmeer Price Hits $0.0229 (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the dollar. One Pmeer coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00024992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00142493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.54 or 0.00610161 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00158882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00328101 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018229 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00056566 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

Pmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

