Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLYM shares. ValuEngine raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

